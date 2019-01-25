Gail Shafran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gail Shafran, FNP
Gail Shafran, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Gail Shafran for an annual GYN exam and consultation on an arm implant removal. She was very professional and warm and was able to take me for an appointment the following week for the removal. She was very knowledgeable and I could not havefelt more comfortable through both appointments.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174613954
Gail Shafran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gail Shafran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gail Shafran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Shafran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Shafran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Shafran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.