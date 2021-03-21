Gail Williams, LMHP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gail Williams, LMHP
Overview
Gail Williams, LMHP is a Counselor in Omaha, NE.
Gail Williams works at
Locations
Williams Counseling and Consulting8420 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 201-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Midlands Choice
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I haven’t seen Gail in a while but I went to her a few years ago regularly and she helped me get to a point where I felt comfortable dealing with my own emotions and anxieties enough that I did not need to see her often. I still talk about how much I enjoyed each one of our sessions and if/when I want to go back to therapy she is the only one I will see. She is kind, open-minded, and everything else you need in a therapist.
About Gail Williams, LMHP
- Counseling
- English
- 1194079442
Education & Certifications
- Boys Town
