Ganna Baetge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ganna Baetge, PA-C
Overview
Ganna Baetge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Jose, CA.
Ganna Baetge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Action Urgent Care1375 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 49, San Jose, CA 95118 Directions (408) 440-8335
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ganna Baetge?
Ganna has quite literally saved both my father's and husband's lives at different points, I couldn't be more grateful to her. She has amazing bedside manner, is so supportive and professional. I never hesitate to recommend her to friends and family.
About Ganna Baetge, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174883250
Frequently Asked Questions
Ganna Baetge accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ganna Baetge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ganna Baetge works at
4 patients have reviewed Ganna Baetge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ganna Baetge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ganna Baetge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ganna Baetge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.