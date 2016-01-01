Garret Evans, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Garret Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Garret Evans, PSY
Garret Evans, PSY is a Psychologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana State University.
Garret Evans works at
at Haile Market Therapy and Behavioral Medicine2653 SW 87th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 331-0020
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336243674
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Indiana State University
- Pennsylvania State University
Garret Evans accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Garret Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Garret Evans works at
9 patients have reviewed Garret Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Garret Evans.
