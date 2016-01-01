See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Garrett Babbs, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Garrett Babbs, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Garrett Babbs works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Hanle, MSN, AGPCNP-BC
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7585
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex
    10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7585
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

About Garrett Babbs, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1588990063
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Garrett Babbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Garrett Babbs works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Garrett Babbs’s profile.

Garrett Babbs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Garrett Babbs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Garrett Babbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Garrett Babbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

