Garrett Freeman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (1489)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Garrett Freeman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA. 

Garrett Freeman works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan in Newnan, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
  2. 2
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center
    1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1489 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1489)
    5 Star
    (1337)
    4 Star
    (104)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Garrett Freeman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598846719
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

