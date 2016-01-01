Garrett Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Garrett Morgan
Overview of Garrett Morgan
Garrett Morgan is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Garrett Morgan works at
Garrett Morgan's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates of Oklaho3330 NW 56th St Ste 208, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 641-9954
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Garrett Morgan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740759398
Frequently Asked Questions
Garrett Morgan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Garrett Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Garrett Morgan works at
Garrett Morgan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Garrett Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Garrett Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Garrett Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.