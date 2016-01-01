Garrett Penton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Garrett Penton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Garrett Penton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Garrett Penton, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Garrett Penton works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Garrett Penton, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
