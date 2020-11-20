Dr. Wentz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett Wentz, OD
Overview of Dr. Garrett Wentz, OD
Dr. Garrett Wentz, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Wentz works at
Dr. Wentz's Office Locations
Wentz and Woodrich Eyecare4015 84th St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 798-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both are so very impressed and appreciative of Dr. Wentz and his staff. I have had eye problems since childhood and have never had such a thorough eye exam by an optometrist. I can say that his exam was more thorough than some of the ophthalmologists I have gone to. We would encourage anyone needing an eye exam to see Dr Wentz !
About Dr. Garrett Wentz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1699294280
Frequently Asked Questions
