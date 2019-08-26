Dr. Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garry Cook, DC
Dr. Garry Cook, DC is a Chiropractor in Scottsboro, AL.
Garry L. Cook Dc PC1001 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-1707
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Different from any chiropractor I have ever been to. He treats you and then releases you. My treatment for head pain was treated in 5 visits over the course of 5 weeks. I had been having a constant dull headache for over a year and any sudden movements I made, even clapping my hands intensified the pain. After 5 treatments on his unique table the head pain was gone and had not returned. It has been 2 years since my visits with Dr. Cook. It has also drastically reduced the number of migraines I get. I used to get a migraine once or twice a week. Now, it’s only once a month maybe and usually triggered by my staying up late and not being on a proper sleep schedule.
