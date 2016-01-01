Dr. Bible accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Bible, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Bible, PHD is a Psychologist in Buford, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2070 Buford Hwy Ste D, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (770) 945-6669
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bible?
About Dr. Gary Bible, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1598892697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bible has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bible has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bible.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bible, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bible appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.