Dr. Cobb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Cobb, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Cobb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Cobb works at
Locations
Michael R. Hryvniak M.d. PC4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 883-4774
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Helped my marriage tremendously. I felt comfortable with being open. He was non-judgmental. I feel like I’m a better person, a person that can make better decisions after seeing him for about a year.
About Dr. Gary Cobb, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245397751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobb works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.