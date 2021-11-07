Dr. Durak accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary Durak, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Durak, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Valparaiso, IN.
Dr. Durak works at
Locations
Mary M. Kennedy Psyd LLC7 Napoleon St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-7678
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great common sense advice.
About Dr. Gary Durak, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durak works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Durak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.