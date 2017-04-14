Dr. Gary Fox, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Fox, OD
Overview of Dr. Gary Fox, OD
Dr. Gary Fox, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Southern College of Optometry
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
- 1 10320 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 691-3937
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been using Dr. Fox for 3 years. He is asn excellent and knowledgeable optomitist. He's concerned, polite and very thorough. His staff is very friendly. I highly recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Gary Fox, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023099801
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.