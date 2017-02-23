Dr. Gary Geffken, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geffken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Geffken, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Geffken, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Geffken works at
Locations
University of Florida Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry8491 Nw 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-4357Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent therapist!
About Dr. Gary Geffken, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265473276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geffken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geffken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Geffken works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Geffken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geffken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geffken, there are benefits to both methods.