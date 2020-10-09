Dr. Gary Guido, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Guido, OD
Overview of Dr. Gary Guido, OD
Dr. Gary Guido, OD is an Optometrist in North Canton, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido's Office Locations
- 1 5399 Lauby Rd Ste 205, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 494-8814
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Guido's back to when he worked for Pearl Vision Center. When he left Pearl, I went with him. He is the BEST! And so is the staff. Dr. Guido is so nice and he explains himself and makes sure you understand any issues or concerns. PLUS he's easy on the eyes! ha ha I'll continue to "see" Dr. Guido because he does such great exams!! Thanks Dr. G!
About Dr. Gary Guido, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1912021494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guido has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guido, there are benefits to both methods.