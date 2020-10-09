See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in North Canton, OH
Dr. Gary Guido, OD

Optometry
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gary Guido, OD

Dr. Gary Guido, OD is an Optometrist in North Canton, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guido's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5399 Lauby Rd Ste 205, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 494-8814
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Guido's back to when he worked for Pearl Vision Center. When he left Pearl, I went with him. He is the BEST! And so is the staff. Dr. Guido is so nice and he explains himself and makes sure you understand any issues or concerns. PLUS he's easy on the eyes! ha ha I'll continue to "see" Dr. Guido because he does such great exams!! Thanks Dr. G!
    Darla Hinderer of Louisville, OH — Oct 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gary Guido, OD
    About Dr. Gary Guido, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912021494
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Guido, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guido has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

