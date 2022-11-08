See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Middletown, NY
Dr. Gary Lake, OD

Optometry
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Lake, OD

Dr. Gary Lake, OD is an Optometrist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Lake works at Dr Jack R Nizewitz & Dr Gary J Lake, OD, PC., MIddletown, NY in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Jack R Nizewitz & Dr Gary J Lake, OD, PC., MIddletown, NY
    200 Midway Park Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 343-6919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blue-Yellow Color Vision Defects Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders in Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Red-Green Color Vision Defects Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Total Color Blindness With Myopia Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    The staff is extremely friendly and make you feel welcome. Appointment was on time and Dr. Lake is so kind and doesn't rush. He explains everything in detail and makes sure you understand it. Same goes for the staff. Picking frames was so much fun. The assistant was so helpful. I truly have never ever had a bad experience here. I have been going to Dr. Lake for over 10 years and highly recommend this practice.
    E. Simon — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gary Lake, OD
    About Dr. Gary Lake, OD

    • Optometry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902884695
    Education & Certifications

    • Feinbloom Low Vision Center
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    • Ithaca College
