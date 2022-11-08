Overview of Dr. Gary Lake, OD

Dr. Gary Lake, OD is an Optometrist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Lake works at Dr Jack R Nizewitz & Dr Gary J Lake, OD, PC., MIddletown, NY in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.