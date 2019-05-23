Dr. Lancelotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary Lancelotta, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Lancelotta, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Lancelotta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child Psychology Associates P.A.7301 SW 57th Ct Ste 555, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 668-7999
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lancelotta?
Dr. Lancelotta has been an amazing resource for my family. He is extremely professional in his sessions and provides excellent guidance and support.
About Dr. Gary Lancelotta, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1760572499
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancelotta works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancelotta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancelotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancelotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancelotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.