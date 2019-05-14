Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Locations
Coop Hughes & Associates Plc.131 Sanders Ferry Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 822-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I had only been to one other therapist, and she was awful. I saw Gary in 2010-11. I immediately felt like he understood my issues and would be truthful and straight forward in his approach. This was what I was looking for. He got me over a very very big speed bump in my life, and now I have the chance to tell others how good he is. He IS straight forward, but he is compassionate, while at the same time careful to make sure you do not become dependent on him. His approach is to help you find your own truth and to guide you toward making your own independent, authentic, healthy choices for your life. I still think back often to things he told me as far as coping skills that have stayed with me even all these years later. He also saw my son briefly, and we are both healthy and happy. Our whole family is in a good place and he had a hand in that. For that I am forever grateful. To sum up this review, he is good-very very good.
About Dr. Gary Lee, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932280674
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
