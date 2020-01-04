See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Longview, TX
Dr. Gary Majors, OD

Optometry
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Majors, OD

Dr. Gary Majors, OD is an Optometrist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Majors works at Gregory K Wacasey Od in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Majors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory K Wacasey Od
    307 W Loop 281 Ste 2B, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 663-1550
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2020
    I love this office. Everyone is very friendly and my prescription is always right on.
    Chesterpup — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Gary Majors, OD

    • Optometry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013941434
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Majors, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majors works at Gregory K Wacasey Od in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Majors’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

