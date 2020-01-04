Dr. Gary Majors, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Majors, OD
Overview of Dr. Gary Majors, OD
Dr. Gary Majors, OD is an Optometrist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Majors works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Majors' Office Locations
-
1
Gregory K Wacasey Od307 W Loop 281 Ste 2B, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 663-1550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majors?
I love this office. Everyone is very friendly and my prescription is always right on.
About Dr. Gary Majors, OD
- Optometry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013941434
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majors accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majors works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.