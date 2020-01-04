Overview of Dr. Gary Majors, OD

Dr. Gary Majors, OD is an Optometrist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Majors works at Gregory K Wacasey Od in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.