Gary McKnight, AUD
Overview
Gary McKnight, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Topeka, KS.
Gary McKnight works at
Locations
Tallgrass Balance Hearing & Physical Therapy LLC601 SW Corporate Vw Ste 220, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 228-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Onaga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
You can't do better. Dr. Mcknight, a degreed audiologist, and his staff identified my mothers hearing problems and corrected them painlessly, solutions that were overlooked or not effectively dealt with by other non-degreed 'audiologists' for years. She has a new life.
About Gary McKnight, AUD
- Audiology Technology
- English
- 1922022664
Frequently Asked Questions
Gary McKnight accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gary McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gary McKnight works at
11 patients have reviewed Gary McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary McKnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.