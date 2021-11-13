See All Audiology Technology in Topeka, KS
Gary McKnight, AUD

Audiology Technology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gary McKnight, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Topeka, KS. 

Gary McKnight works at Tallgrass Balance, Hearing, & Physical Therapy in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tallgrass Balance Hearing & Physical Therapy LLC
    601 SW Corporate Vw Ste 220, Topeka, KS 66615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 228-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Onaga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss
Dizziness
Hearing Disorders
Hearing Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2021
    You can't do better. Dr. Mcknight, a degreed audiologist, and his staff identified my mothers hearing problems and corrected them painlessly, solutions that were overlooked or not effectively dealt with by other non-degreed 'audiologists' for years. She has a new life.
    Tom — Nov 13, 2021
    Photo: Gary McKnight, AUD
    About Gary McKnight, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology Technology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922022664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gary McKnight, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gary McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gary McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gary McKnight works at Tallgrass Balance, Hearing, & Physical Therapy in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Gary McKnight’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Gary McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gary McKnight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

