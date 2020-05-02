Dr. Gary Morgan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Morgan, OD
Overview of Dr. Gary Morgan, OD
Dr. Gary Morgan, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Prescott Valley3223 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 775-6121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
My dealings with Dr. Morgan were at Kokopelli Eye Institute. Dr. Morgan was very thorough in in examinations and explained everything to me in layman's terms. I would recommend him highly for Optometry.
About Dr. Gary Morgan, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760485874
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
