Dr. Gary Morgan, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Morgan, OD

Dr. Gary Morgan, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Morgan works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott Valley in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prescott Valley
    3223 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 775-6121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2020
    My dealings with Dr. Morgan were at Kokopelli Eye Institute. Dr. Morgan was very thorough in in examinations and explained everything to me in layman's terms. I would recommend him highly for Optometry.
    Thomas W. Fuentes — May 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Morgan, OD
    About Dr. Gary Morgan, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1760485874
    • 1760485874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Morgan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott Valley in Prescott Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

