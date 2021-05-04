Dr. Gary Murrell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Murrell, OD
Dr. Gary Murrell, OD is an Optometrist in Anniston, AL.
Drs. Murrell, Svensen, and Ellis425 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-7516
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Murrell is always professional and thorough I recommend anyone who is searching for a good eye doctor to see Dr Murrell ;he also takes the time to explain any concerns you may have about your eyes. The staff is friendly to.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Murrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murrell speaks Spanish.
1046 patients have reviewed Dr. Murrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murrell.
