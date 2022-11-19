Dr. Gary Olson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Olson, DC
Overview
Dr. Gary Olson, DC is a Chiropractor in Commack, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Mather Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Dr. Gary Olson Dc PC285 Commack Rd Ste 10, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-0917Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did a wonderful job treating me from my accident and helping me walk again
About Dr. Gary Olson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- CW Post
