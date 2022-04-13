See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Davie, FL
Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (23)
Gary Santucci, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Davie, FL. 

    4801 S University Dr Ste 115, Davie, FL 33328 (954) 474-1119
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Saw Mr. Santucci for the better part of 4 years, give or take. I'm still a work in progress, but I'm further along now than I would be without his care. Great listener and very friendly!
    Justin — Apr 13, 2022
    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174676019
