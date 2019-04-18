See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Downey, CA
Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Downey, CA. 

Dr. Strahle works at Sir Thomas More Marriage & Family Clinic in Downey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sir Thomas More Marriage & Family Clinic
    10630 Downey Ave Ste 200, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 862-9919
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Strahle?

    Apr 18, 2019
    I first saw Dr. Strahle 30 years ago regarding a teenage daughter of mine. Then several yrs later I went back to him for some codependent issues I have. He was Kind throughout the process of helping me realize issues I really needed to work on and I continue to work on them. I highly recommend Dr. Strahle for any type of therapy. He is compassionate and hospitalized me Which I’m grateful for. Somethings we just don’t want to look at. He saved my life. Literally. Thank you Dr. Strahle. God Bless
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Strahle to family and friends

    Dr. Strahle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Strahle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD.

    About Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194945345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strahle works at Sir Thomas More Marriage & Family Clinic in Downey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Strahle’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strahle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strahle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Strahle, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.