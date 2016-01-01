See All Nurse Practitioners in Florence, SC
Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP

Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC. 

Gary Summerfield Jr works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gary Summerfield Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chronic Diseases
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588967533
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center
    • McLeod Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gary Summerfield Jr, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gary Summerfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gary Summerfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gary Summerfield Jr works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Gary Summerfield Jr’s profile.

    Gary Summerfield Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gary Summerfield Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gary Summerfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gary Summerfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

