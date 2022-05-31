See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Neurology
Overview of Dr. Gary Volkell, DO

Dr. Gary Volkell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Volkell works at Edward in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Volkell's Office Locations

    Medstar Test
    9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Dementia Evaluation
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Dementia Evaluation

Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2022
    Dr. Volkell is a quintessential professional who consistently gives his patients the highest level of medical expertise and clinical compassion! He is a “A Shelf” doctor meriting the highest of praises! Great Job!
    Bob Murphy — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Volkell, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1679937338
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology
