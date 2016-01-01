Dr. Gary Wishart, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wishart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Wishart, PSY.D
Dr. Gary Wishart, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bristol, TN.
Gary A. Wishart Psy.d. Pllc601 Volunteer Pkwy Ste G, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 652-2212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982775821
Dr. Wishart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wishart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wishart works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wishart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wishart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wishart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wishart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.