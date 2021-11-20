Dr. Gary Witkin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Witkin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Witkin, PHD is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Witkin works at
Locations
-
1
Janet Hibel Ph.d PA8259 N Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 313-0730
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witkin?
He listens, understands and makes suggestions on how to manage your issues. He makes you think for yourself. He helps you become your own caretaker.
About Dr. Gary Witkin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922033398
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witkin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witkin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Witkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.