Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Brooklyn, NY.
Crown Heights921 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 778-0485
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Recently had my first session. I was nervous, but Gavriel was very understanding and supportive and made me feel at ease. I'm excited for our next appointment.
- Touro College
Gavriel Gavrielov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Gavriel Gavrielov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gavriel Gavrielov.
