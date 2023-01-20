See All Psychotherapists in Brooklyn, NY
Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW

Psychotherapy
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Gavriel Gavrielov works at Interborough Developmental And Consultation Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crown Heights
    921 E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 778-0485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Gavriel Gavrielov?

Jan 20, 2023
Recently had my first session. I was nervous, but Gavriel was very understanding and supportive and made me feel at ease. I'm excited for our next appointment.
Y.m — Jan 20, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW
How would you rate your experience with Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW?
  • Likelihood of recommending Gavriel Gavrielov to family and friends

Gavriel Gavrielov's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Gavriel Gavrielov

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW.

About Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW

Specialties
  • Psychotherapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366607723
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Touro College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gavriel Gavrielov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gavriel Gavrielov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gavriel Gavrielov works at Interborough Developmental And Consultation Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Gavriel Gavrielov’s profile.

46 patients have reviewed Gavriel Gavrielov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gavriel Gavrielov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gavriel Gavrielov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gavriel Gavrielov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Gavriel Gavrielov, LCSW?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.