See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Gay Butler, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gay Butler, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gay Butler, APRN

Gay Butler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Gay Butler works at Health First Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
3.0 (28)
View Profile
Mary Foster, APRN
Mary Foster, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Gay Butler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Medical Center
    1641 E Flamingo Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 734-4377
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gay Butler?

    Dec 09, 2020
    Gay Butler is the most amazing, friendly, skilled and compassionate healthcare provider. She takes the time to really listen and understand my conditions and will always advocate for my best interest. Working along with Dr Hussain, they are the absolute best healthcare team anyone could hope to be luckily enough to find. And the office staff that supports them is absolutely amazing. I wouldn’t go anywhere else for my healthcare provider.
    Tina Spencer — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gay Butler, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Gay Butler, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gay Butler to family and friends

    Gay Butler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gay Butler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gay Butler, APRN.

    About Gay Butler, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235547928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gay Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gay Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gay Butler works at Health First Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Gay Butler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Gay Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Butler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gay Butler, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.