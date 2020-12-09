Gay Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gay Butler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Health First Medical Center1641 E Flamingo Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 734-4377
- Aetna
Gay Butler is the most amazing, friendly, skilled and compassionate healthcare provider. She takes the time to really listen and understand my conditions and will always advocate for my best interest. Working along with Dr Hussain, they are the absolute best healthcare team anyone could hope to be luckily enough to find. And the office staff that supports them is absolutely amazing. I wouldn’t go anywhere else for my healthcare provider.
About Gay Butler, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235547928
Gay Butler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gay Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Gay Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gay Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gay Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gay Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.