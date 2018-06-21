Gayle Bevill-Dada, MSCP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gayle Bevill-Dada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gayle Bevill-Dada, MSCP
Overview
Gayle Bevill-Dada, MSCP is a Counselor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Gayle Bevill-Dada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Behavioral Services4630 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 4, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions
-
2
Comprehensive Behavioral Services, LLC2809 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 492-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gayle Bevill-Dada?
Gayle is an excellent therapist and has helped me regarding numerous issues with myself and my children through many years. I highly recommend her.
About Gayle Bevill-Dada, MSCP
- Counseling
- English
- 1093811606
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Center
- University Of Saint Francis Foort Wayne
Frequently Asked Questions
Gayle Bevill-Dada accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gayle Bevill-Dada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gayle Bevill-Dada works at
18 patients have reviewed Gayle Bevill-Dada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gayle Bevill-Dada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gayle Bevill-Dada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gayle Bevill-Dada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.