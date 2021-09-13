Gayle Blum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC
Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD.
Towson Office6501 N CHARLES ST, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-4985
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have received the utmost care from Gayle. Although she is only accepting virtual and/phone sessions, she has been very attentive to my overall medical well-being, and is very personable. I highly recommend Gayle and keeping her contact, for future reference. Thank you Gayle!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Gayle Blum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gayle Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gayle Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gayle Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gayle Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gayle Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.