Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC

Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Gayle Blum works at Towson Office in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gayle Blum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Towson Office
    6501 N CHARLES ST, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 938-4985
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2021
    I have received the utmost care from Gayle. Although she is only accepting virtual and/phone sessions, she has been very attentive to my overall medical well-being, and is very personable. I highly recommend Gayle and keeping her contact, for future reference. Thank you Gayle!!!
    Linda Rehak — Sep 13, 2021
    Photo: Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC
    About Gayle Blum, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568982940
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gayle Blum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gayle Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Gayle Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gayle Blum.

