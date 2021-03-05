See All Neuropsychologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD

Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Fay works at Northwest Neuropsychology in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fay's Office Locations

    Language and Behavior Services, P.S.
    Language and Behavior Services, P.S.
2375 130th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98005
(425) 452-8036

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury
Cognitive Disorders
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Concussion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders
Impaired Cognition
Learning Disabilities
Memory Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neuropsychological Testing
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Anthem
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Fay is very much a professional. I wasn't in search of a doctor who was warm and fussy but someone knowledgeable and able to explain what the discoveries of my sons test results. She shoots straights, she is direct and doesn't sugar coat the test results. I appreciate her telling it like it is and doesn't shy away from being there for the concerning parent to listen and make sure she answers their questions of concern. Dr. Fay is amazingly knowledgeable in her specialize field. My son and family have truly benefited from Dr. Fay's direction and recommendations. Thank you, Dr. Fay!!!!
    A caring parent (mom) — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720126980
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gayle Fay, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fay works at Northwest Neuropsychology in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fay’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

