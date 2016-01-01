See All Clinical Psychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Gayle Serlin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gayle Serlin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Gayle Serlin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Serlin works at Christopher Dennis MD Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
4.8 (86)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Dennis MD Pllc
    3512 Quentin Rd Ste 110, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 649-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gayle Serlin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902382823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serlin works at Christopher Dennis MD Pllc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Serlin’s profile.

    Dr. Serlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gayle Serlin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.