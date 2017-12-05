Gelene Weiner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gelene Weiner, MFT
Overview
Gelene Weiner, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA.
Locations
- 1 16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 1010, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 783-6580
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Gelene helped me with my depression and marriage/life issues in early 2016. She was incredibly helpful to me and my family! She's amazing!
About Gelene Weiner, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982792388
Frequently Asked Questions
