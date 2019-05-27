See All Counselors in Snellville, GA
Geneva Gray, LPC

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Geneva Gray, LPC is a Counselor in Snellville, GA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2330 Scenic Hwy S Ste 314, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 559-9919
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2019
    Dr. Gray has been a life saver for me. I’ve been to numerous therapists and I couldn’t quite make the connection I needed in order to make the progress I so desperately needed. This changed once I had my first session with her. She is amazing and truly genuine. I can say I finally have the perfect therapist for me.
    Photo: Geneva Gray, LPC
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Geneva Gray, LPC.

    About Geneva Gray, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003068529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Geneva Gray, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geneva Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Geneva Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Geneva Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geneva Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geneva Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geneva Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

