Geneva Record, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Geneva Record, NP

Geneva Record, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ringgold, GA. 

Geneva Record works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Geneva Record's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
    4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 200, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Geneva Record's Office & Staff

About Geneva Record, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1003297078
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Geneva Record, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Geneva Record is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Geneva Record has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Geneva Record has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Geneva Record works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. View the full address on Geneva Record’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Geneva Record. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Geneva Record.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Geneva Record, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Geneva Record appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

