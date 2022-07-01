Genna Barnett, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Genna Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Genna Barnett, APN
Offers telehealth
Genna Barnett, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Very happy to discuss any issues. Did not rush the visit at all.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1063736551
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Genna Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Genna Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genna Barnett.
