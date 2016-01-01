Genni Lehnert Beers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Genni Lehnert Beers, FNP
Overview of Genni Lehnert Beers, FNP
Genni Lehnert Beers, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Genni Lehnert Beers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Genni Lehnert Beers' Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs3027 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Genni Lehnert Beers?
About Genni Lehnert Beers, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477980530
Frequently Asked Questions
Genni Lehnert Beers accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Genni Lehnert Beers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Genni Lehnert Beers works at
2 patients have reviewed Genni Lehnert Beers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Genni Lehnert Beers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Genni Lehnert Beers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Genni Lehnert Beers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.