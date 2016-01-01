Dr. Witte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgann Witte, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgann Witte, PHD is a Psychologist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Witte works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-3554
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witte?
About Dr. Georgann Witte, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154330132
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witte works at
Dr. Witte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.