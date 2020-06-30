Dr. George Amatuzzi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amatuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Amatuzzi, OD
Overview of Dr. George Amatuzzi, OD
Dr. George Amatuzzi, OD is an Optometrist in Ridgefield, CT.
Dr. Amatuzzi's Office Locations
Dr. George G. Amatuzzi LLC419 Main St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 431-3937
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Amatuzzi for 15 years and I have always had an amazing experience there. Dr. Amatuzzi is very thorough and he and his entire staff are friendly and helpful in so many ways.
About Dr. George Amatuzzi, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174661771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amatuzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amatuzzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amatuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amatuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amatuzzi.
