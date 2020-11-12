George Anderson, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
George Anderson, MPAS
Overview
George Anderson, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Sarasota, FL.
George Anderson works at
Locations
Milam Bogart Dermatology7400 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 364-8220
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visited him today. My first visit. He far exceeded my expectations.
About George Anderson, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801320130
George Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
George Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed George Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.