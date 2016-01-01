Dr. Atkinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George Atkinson Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. George Atkinson Jr, PHD is a Counselor in Clemson, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 226 Frontage Rd, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 506-1173
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Atkinson Jr, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1891131520
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.