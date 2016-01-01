See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Beverly, MA
Dr. George Beilin, ED.D

Pain Medicine
2.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Beilin, ED.D is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University Department Of Psychology and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Beilin works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Bevery Center, P.C.
    83 Herrick St Ste 2005, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 922-6613
  2. 2
    Personal Touch Home Aides Inc
    100 Cummings Ctr, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 922-6613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Beacon Health Strategies
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Commonwealth Care
    CompPsych
    Coventry Health Care
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    Network Health
    Tricare
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. George Beilin, ED.D

    • Pain Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043286669
    Education & Certifications

    • The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Residency
    • Tufts New Engl Med Ctr
    • Boston University|Boston University Department Of Psychology
