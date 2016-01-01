Overview

Dr. George Beilin, ED.D is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University|Boston University Department Of Psychology and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Beilin works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.