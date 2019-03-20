George Coroneos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
George Coroneos, CH
Overview
George Coroneos, CH is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI.
Locations
- 1 3351 Claystone St SE Ste G15, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4440
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and caring Dr and staff.
About George Coroneos, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1649319955
