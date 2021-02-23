See All Counselors in Coral Gables, FL
George Ferrandiz, LCSW

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Overview

George Ferrandiz, LCSW is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL. 

George Ferrandiz works at George F Ferrandiz Inc. in Coral Gables, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George F Ferrandiz Inc.
    101 Majorca Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 448-6988
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Feb 23, 2021
    Feb 23, 2021
I have known George for 23 years and he has helped me in more ways than I can describe. I feel so blessed to have met him so many years ago. I can't say enough wonderful things about him. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND speaking with him if you need someone to really listen and give excellent suggestions on how to deal with issues that arise in your life.
    — Feb 23, 2021
    Photo: George Ferrandiz, LCSW
    About George Ferrandiz, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518964162
    Frequently Asked Questions

    George Ferrandiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    George Ferrandiz works at George F Ferrandiz Inc. in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on George Ferrandiz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed George Ferrandiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with George Ferrandiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Ferrandiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Ferrandiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

