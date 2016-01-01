See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
George Knight III, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

George Knight III, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of George Knight III, NP

George Knight III, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

George Knight III works at Medical HouseCalls in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
4.8 (33)
View Profile
Kristine Cameron, ARNP
Kristine Cameron, ARNP
5.0 (35)
View Profile

George Knight III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical HouseCalls
    4055 Executive Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 699-9090
    Monday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    5:00pm - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About George Knight III, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144271180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    George Knight III, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if George Knight III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    George Knight III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    George Knight III works at Medical HouseCalls in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on George Knight III’s profile.

    George Knight III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with George Knight III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with George Knight III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with George Knight III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you George Knight III, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.