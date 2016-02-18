Dr. George Koumaras, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koumaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Koumaras, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Koumaras, PHD is a Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Koumaras works at
Locations
Psychiatric Centers San Diego328 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 730-4540
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr Koumaris is just a warm and wonderful human being, probably the best counselor I have ever been too. He is personable, listens intently and acknowledges what you are saying with a nod or smile, like he understands what you are explaining. He then might offer a light suggestion or something you 'might think about' as an alternative to unhealthy thinking or actions. I felt SO much better after seeing Dr. Koumaris, much more confident and hopeful. He is popular and booked up months in advance
About Dr. George Koumaras, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154377901
